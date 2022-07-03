DEBEL DRDO Recruitment 2022: Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, DEBEL, Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO Bangalore has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Junior Research Fellow(JRF). Interested candidates can download the application form through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7 posts will be filled in the organization. As per the official notification, the closing date of receipt of applications shall be 15 days after the publication of this advertisement in the employment news.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check Link, Other Details Here

DEBEL DRDO Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow(JRF): 07 Posts.

DEBEL DRDO Eligibility Criteria

Junior Research Fellow(JRF- 01): BE/ B.Tech in engineering with 1st division with valid NET/ GATE qualification. or ME/ M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with 4 Division both at Graduate & Postgraduate level.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure through the official notification shared here.

DEBEL DRDO Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Online or Offline interviews. Screening of the applications will be carried out by a duly constituted Screening Committee and the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed either through web-based video conference over the internet OR in person/ offline and the schedule of the interview will be intimated beforehand via email.

DEBEL DRDO Age Limit

The upper age limit should be 28 years of age as of the closing date of the advertisement.

DEBEL DRDO Stipend

The Fellowships shall be awarded initially for a period of two years (extendable as per rules), with monthly emoluments of Rs. 31,000/- plus House Rent Allowance as admissible under the rules.

How to Apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can download the application form through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. “The signed Application Form along with certificate in support of minimum educational qualification, matriculation certificate/ birth certificate in support of date of birth, GATE/ NET Score card (if applicable), valid as on closing date of application, caste certificate (if applicable) should be scanned in a single PDF file [File name should be: SUBJECT CODE_YOUR NAME_DATE OF EMAIL] and emailed to hrd.debel.debel@gov.in , before the closing date,” reads the official notification.