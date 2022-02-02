Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022: Delhi Cantonment Board is hiring candidates for the post of Specialists, Super Specialists & Senior Resident. A total of 23+ vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through offline mode before February 15, 2022. To download the application form, visit delhi.cantt.gov.in. For further details on Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - EIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Managerial Posts at recruitment.eil.co.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Vacancy Details

Specialists: 6

Super Specialists: 05+

Senior Residents: 12

Eligibility Criteria

Super Specialist: DM/Mch. in the concerned specialty.

Senior Resident: MD/Post Graduate Diploma or equivalent in the concerned specialty.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts of Specialist/Super Specialist must not be above 45 years. The upper age limit of a candidate applying for the posts of Senior Resident is 40 years.

How to Apply Offline?

Eligible candidates must apply for the above posts by sending applications to the CEO, Delhi Cantonment Board, Sadar Bazar, Delhi Cantt-10 in the enclosed prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all testimonies, proof, and two passport size photographs, latest by 15 February 2022. For more details, click on the notification shared below.

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here