DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority(DDA) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Programmer, Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.), and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DDA at dda.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till July 10, 2022. The Delhi Development Authority will conduct the DDA Exam between September 01 to 30, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 279 posts in the organization. The registration process has started on June 11, 2022. Note the examination date is tentative in nature.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date and time for online registration of application: June 11, 2022 (10:00 AM)

Last date and time for closing of online registration of application and payment of application fee: July 10, 2022(6:00 PM)

Tentative schedule of online examination: September 01 to 30, 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Code Name of the post Group Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Total vacancies 01 Assistant Director (Landscape) A Level 10 01 02 Junior Engineer (Civil) B Level 6 220 03 Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.) B Level 6 35 04 Programmer B Level 6 02 05 Junior Translator (Official Language) B Level 6 06 06 Planning Assistant B Level 7 15 Total 279

DDA Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

As per the official notification, candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the Application fee.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below

How to Apply Online For DDA Recruitment 2022?