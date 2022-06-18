DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority(DDA) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Programmer, Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.), and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DDA at dda.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till July 10, 2022. The Delhi Development Authority will conduct the DDA Exam between September 01 to 30, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 279 posts in the organization. The registration process has started on June 11, 2022. Note the examination date is tentative in nature.Also Read - UGC NET Exam Dates 2022 to Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Check Marking Scheme, Other Details Here
DDA Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Opening date and time for online registration of application: June 11, 2022 (10:00 AM)
- Last date and time for closing of online registration of application and payment of application fee: July 10, 2022(6:00 PM)
- Tentative schedule of online examination: September 01 to 30, 2022
DDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Post Code
|Name of the post
|Group
|Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
|Total vacancies
|01
|Assistant Director (Landscape)
|A
|Level 10
|01
|02
|Junior Engineer (Civil)
|B
|Level 6
|220
|03
|Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.)
|B
|Level 6
|35
|04
|Programmer
|B
|Level 6
|02
|05
|Junior Translator (Official Language)
|B
|Level 6
|06
|06
|Planning Assistant
|B
|Level 7
|15
|Total
|279
DDA Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
As per the official notification, candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the Application fee.
DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below
How to Apply Online For DDA Recruitment 2022?
- Visit the official website of the Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Jobs’ section.
- Now click on the “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form,” option.
- Register yourself on the portal.
- Fill the application form
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.