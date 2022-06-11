DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Junior Engineer, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in. The registration process has started from today, June 11, 2022. Applicants can fill the application form till 6:00 PM of July 10, 2022. The Delhi Development Authority will conduct the DDA Exam between September 01 to 30, 2022. Note the examination date is tentative in nature. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 279 vacancies will be filled.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Likely to Release Today: Check Mode of Examination, Steps to Download Hall Ticket
Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, selection criteria, and other details of DDA Recruitment 2022
DDA Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Opening date and time for online registration of application: June 11, 2022 (10:00 AM)
- Last date and time for closing of online registration of application and payment of application fee: July 10, 2022(6:00 PM)
- Tentative schedule of online examination: September 01 to 30, 2022
DDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Post Code
|Name of the post
|Group
|Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
|Total vacancies
|01
|Assistant Director (Landscape)
|A
|Level 10
|01
|02
|Junior Engineer (Civil)
|B
|Level 6
|220
|03
|Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.)
|B
|Level 6
|35
|04
|Programmer
|B
|Level 6
|02
|05
|Junior Translator (Official Language)
|B
|Level 6
|06
|06
|Planning Assistant
|B
|Level 7
|15
|Total
|279
DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below
DDA Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
As per the official notification, candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the Application fee.
DDA Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Jobs’ section.
- Now click on the “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form,” option.
- Register yourself on the portal.
- Fill the application form
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.