DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Junior Engineer, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in. The registration process has started from today, June 11, 2022. Applicants can fill the application form till 6:00 PM of July 10, 2022. The Delhi Development Authority will conduct the DDA Exam between September 01 to 30, 2022. Note the examination date is tentative in nature. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 279 vacancies will be filled.

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, selection criteria, and other details of DDA Recruitment 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date and time for online registration of application: June 11, 2022 (10:00 AM)

Last date and time for closing of online registration of application and payment of application fee: July 10, 2022(6:00 PM)

Tentative schedule of online examination: September 01 to 30, 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Code Name of the post Group Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Total vacancies 01 Assistant Director (Landscape) A Level 10 01 02 Junior Engineer (Civil) B Level 6 220 03 Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.) B Level 6 35 04 Programmer B Level 6 02 05 Junior Translator (Official Language) B Level 6 06 06 Planning Assistant B Level 7 15 Total 279

DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below

DDA Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

As per the official notification, candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the Application fee.

DDA Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?