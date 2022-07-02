Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Delhi College of Arts and Commerce(DCAC), Delhi University has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the Assistant Professor posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —dcac.du.ac.in. Applicants can apply till July 22, 2022, or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy break-up, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: July 22, 2022

Delhi University Vacancy Details

Name of the Department and number of vacancies

Commerce: 24 Posts

Computer Science: 2 Posts

Economics: 7 Post

English: 5 Posts

Journalism: 5 Posts

Hindi: 4 Posts

History: 2 Posts

Mathematics: 2 Posts

Political Science: 9 Posts

Environment Studies: 2 Posts

Delhi University Eligibility Criteria

For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Journalism

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

For more details, candidates can check the official notification shared here.

Delhi University Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories and Women applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.

Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking. Applicants applying for more than one post/department must apply separately and pay fees separately.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 22, 2022, through the official website of the University at colrec.du.ac.in or through the official website of College, dcac.du.ac.in.