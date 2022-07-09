Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Zakir Hussain Delhi college Evening, Delhi University(DU) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professors posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the University colrec.uod.ac.in or through the official website of the College, zhdce.ac.in. As per the official notification, the last date for the submission of the application is two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. According to media reports, the job advertisement was published in the employment news today, July 9, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 posts in the organization.Also Read - Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Apply For 39 Junior Operator Posts Before July 29| Check Details Inside

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The last date for the submission of the application is two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professors: 55 Posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed official Notification shared below here.

Delhi University Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories and Women applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the University at colrec.du.ac.in or through the official website of the College.