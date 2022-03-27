Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Delhi University has released the recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for Assistant Professors posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the College, colrec.du.ac.in. For more updates, candidates are advised to go through the notification which is available on the official website of SGGSCC at www.sggscc.ac.in. Read below for eligibility, other details here.Also Read - AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply For Professor, Other Posts at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in Before May 9

Vacancy Details

Number of vacancy and the name of the Department

Commerce: 13 posts

Economics: 06 posts

Computer Science: 05 posts

Punjabi: 03 posts

Management Studies: 02 posts

Political Science: 01 post

Environmental Studies: 01 post

English: 01 post

Hindi: 01 post

As per the official notification, a total of 33 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages and Physical Education.

A Master’s Degree with 55 percent marks(or equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. For more details, click on the link given below.

How to Apply Online?

According to the official notification, all applicants are required to apply online in the prescribed format with complete, correct information and attachments. The applicant will be solely responsible for the authenticity of

the submitted information. Applicants are required to fill the application form as available on the link https://colrec.du.ac.in on the website of the University of Delhi. The details regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines, etc. are available on the College website: https://www.sggscc.ac.in under the menu-item Recruitment.