Sarkari Naukri: The Commandant, The Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt has released notification and invited applications from candidates to apply for LDC and other posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can send their application forms to the address mentioned below.

The candidates who are eligible must note that the last date to apply for the posts within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Vacancy Details

LDC: 1 Post

Draught man: 1 Post

Tailor: 2 Posts

Cook: 9 Posts

Barber: 2 Posts

Mali: 1 Post

Selection Process

According to the notification, the selection process will comprise of written test and Skill test/Trade test/Practical test for the respective trade.

Written test will be in objective form for 02 hours and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Where to Apply

Candidates will forward application alongwith two self addressed envelopes affixed with stamp of Rs 30/-

Two self attested passport size photographs properly sealed in an envelope to the address mentioned in format of application through Ordinary/Registered Post or Courier to Commandant, the Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya (UP) – 224001.