DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the apprentice post at Research Centre Imarat (RCI), DRDO. The online application process will begin from Tuesday, 25 January.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Assistant Employment Officer, Other Posts; Apply Online at upsc.gov.in

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RCI at rcilab.in. The last date to apply for these posts is February 7, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 150 posts in the organization. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Technical Entry Scheme Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in | Details Inside

Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training or at present undergoing apprenticeship training under any organization are not eligible to apply. The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years as on January 1, 2022. For further details on vacancy, eligibility and selection process, read below. Also Read - UPPSC 2022 Exams Calendar Released | Check Important Dates And Details Here

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 40 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 60 Posts

Trade Apprentice: 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical; B.Com and BSc.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical

Trade Apprentice: ITI pass out (NCVT/SCVT affiliation) in Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Welder

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Official Notification