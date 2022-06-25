DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC), DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist ‘B’ in various departments including that of DRDO and others. It is to be noted that DRDO RAC Recruitment Notification 2022 was published on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of RAC – rac.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date for the submission of the application is 21 days from the activation of the link. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 630 vacant posts will be filled. For further information about DRDO, please visit the DRDO website drdo.gov.in.Also Read - UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 Released; Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

For details on qualification, pay scale, and application process, please read below.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Closing date: 21 days from activation of link

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Posts Available in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO)

Scientist ‘B’: 579 vacancies (Including 51 Backlog vacancies for OBC/SC/ST)

Posts Available in the Department of Science and Technology (DST)

Scientist ‘B’: 8 posts

Posts Available in the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’: 43 posts

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must go through the educational qualification and selection process given in the recruitment notification.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

GATE scores and/or Written Examination Personal Interview

The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General (UR), EWS, and OBC male candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application. However, it to to be noted that there is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website rac.gov.in. “No request with respect to the change in any data submitted by the candidates will be entertained once the closing date of online submission is over,” reads the official notification.