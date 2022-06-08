DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organization(DRDO), Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Scientist(C, D/E and F) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 58 posts in the organization. For details on qualification, pay scale, and application process, please read below.Also Read - NATA 2022 Admit Card Out on nata.in| Here's How to Download

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: June 28, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Scientist ‘F’: 03 posts

Scientist ‘E: 06 posts

Scientist ‘D’: 15 posts

Scientist ‘C’: 34 posts

Pay Scale For DRDO Recruitment 2022

Scientist ‘F’(Basic Pay: Rs. 1,31,100/, Level 13A as per 7th CPC)

Scientist ‘E’ (Basic Pay: Rs. 1,23,100/ , Level 13 as per 7th CPC)

Scientist ‘D’ (Basic Pay: Rs. 78,800/, Level 12 as per 7th CPC)

Scientist ‘C’ (Basic Pay: Rs. 67,700/, Level 11 as per 7th CPC)

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below:

Selection Procedure For DRDO Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for the further selection process by adopting any one or more of the following methods:

On the basis of educational qualifications and /experience higher than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement duly supported by the Documentary evidence.

Relevance of experience as filled in application by candidates.

On the basis of Desirable Qualification (DQ), if more than one DQ is prescribed, on any one or all of the DQs.

By holding a Screening Committee Meeting consisting of Technical Experts from Industry and Academia.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit

Age Limit For Candidates (as on closing date of advertisement)

For Scientist ‘F’: not exceeding 50 years.

For Scientist ‘D’/‘E’: not exceeding 45 years.

For Scientist ‘C’: not exceeding 35 years.

Application Fee For DRDO Recruitment 2022

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS(male) categories are required to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can download the application form through the official website of DRDO RAC, rac.gov.in.