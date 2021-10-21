DRDO Recruitment 2021: The candidates who are interested to join in the defence sector, here’s a wonderful job opportunity for you. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on Thursday invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. Notably, the registration process will begin on November 1 and will end on November 15, 2021. In this notification, the DRDO has announced recruitment for 116 Graduate/Diploma Trade Apprentice Posts in various trades.Also Read - JKSSB Admit Cards Released on jkssb.nic.in, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets And Other Important Deets

The candidates can send their online application with self-attested copies of relevant certificates and testimonials in support of age, qualification and caste.

Check the full official notification here:

The candidates who have professional degrees in B.E/T.ech/Diploma/IIT from renowned colleges or institutes with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting of Applications: November 01, 2021

Last date to submit the applications: November 15, 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must have B.E/B.Tech/Diploma degrees, if one wants to register at www.mhrdnats.gov.in & ITT.

Moreover, the candidates who are freshers (passing their B.E/B.Tech / Diploma/BBA/B. Com/IL.T.I degree in 2019, 2020, 2021) can also apply.

The applicants who have completed the qualifying examination as regular applicants are eligible to apply.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

As per the official notification, the selection of candidates will be made on the basis of percentage of mark secured at essential qualification level or Personal Interview through Video Conferencing.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Other Details

The DRDO in its official notification said that the period of training will be 12 months commencing from execution of the contract of apprenticeship. The candidates who will be selected have to submit the ‘Medical Fitness Certificate’ at the time of joining. They should not bring mobile/ pen drives/ laptops/ electronic devices/ camera at the time of interview.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: How to apply