DRDO Recruitment 2021: Here’s a good opportunity for those looking to work with the Defence Research and Development Organisation. DRDO’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) has invited applications for Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Junior posts on the official website at drdo.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application forms to inmasrf@gmail.com.Also Read - NEET 2021: Here's When Admit Cards For NEET UG/PG Exams 2021 Are Expected to Release

The last date to apply for DRDO INMAS Recruitment 2021 is September 24, 2021. A total of four research associates and six junior research fellow vacancies will be filled through the DRDO recruitment drive. However, the official notification stated, “Number of vacancies may change as per organizational requirement.”

“The last date for receipt of duly filled application form through email only is 1700hrs, 24.09.2021,” the official notification said.

“The shortlisted candidates will be informed by e-mail / Mobile about the date and time of an online interview. The candidate who is willing to attend an online interview may send their consent letter along with the filled applications to inmasrf@gmail.com,” it has added.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

DRDO Research Associate (RA): 4

DRDO Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): 6

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Shortlisted Candidates will be required to appear for an interview in online mode only. There will be no interviews in physical mode.

The shortlisted candidates will be informed by e-mail / Mobile about the date and time of an online interview.

The candidate who is willing to attend an online interview may send their consent letter along with the filled applications to inmasrf@gmail.com.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Upper age limit: 35 years for RA

28 years for JRF as of the date of interview.

The upper age limit shall be relaxable for the candidates belonging to SC/ST (5 years) and OBC (3 years).

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Salary

Research Associate- Rs 54,000 per month + HRA as per DRDO rules

Junior Research Fellowship- Rs 31,000 per month+ HRA as per DRDO rules

DRDO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Download application form from the ‘What’s New’ column at drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Fill it and send the form to inmasrf@gmail.com along with copies of testimonials.