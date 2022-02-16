DRDO Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)- Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) has invited applications for the posts of Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official site of RAC, rac.gov.in.Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2021: Registration Date Extended for 956 Posts; Apply Online at jssc.nic.in

All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in interview. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications before the closing date (March 03, 2022) of the advertisement to fill out the online application form.

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to submit the application: March 3, 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 8 Posts

Diploma Apprentice: 9 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to apply for the posts, candidates must have these qualifications.

Graduate Apprentice: B.Tech. in the concerned subject.

Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in the concerned subject.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted and selection based on their marks secured in Degree/Diploma. Selected candidates will be intimated by through the offer letter/mail id provided in the bio-data.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Graduate Apprentice: Rs. 9000

Diploma Apprentice: Rs. 8000

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website of RAC, rac.gov.in. On successful registration, the candidates may log in before March 3, 2022, of the advertisement to fill out the online application form.

Candidates are advised to upload the requisite certificates and lock the application before submission of the same. Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the completed application after locking the application form. For further details about apprentice recruitment, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shade below.