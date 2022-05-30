DRDO Recruitment 2022: Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), Defence Research andDevelopment Organisation (DRDO), Hyderabad has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the Graduate (Degree) Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online on drdo.gov.in till June 18, 2022. Before applying, the candidates should ensure that he/she fullfills the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the advertisement. “B.E / B.Tech & Diploma holders must have registered their names at http://mhrdnats.gov.in non-registered candidates are likely to be rejected,” reads the official notice. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 25 posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 to be Declared on June 03| Details Inside

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: June 18, 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Graduate (Degree) Apprentice: 25 posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Salary

Graduate (Degree) Apprentice: Rs 9,000

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Rs 8, 000

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Graduate (Degree) Apprentice posts: B.E / B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Science /Communication & Computer Engineering / Computer Science & Information Technology / Computer Science & System Engineering / Computer Technology & Information Technology / Information & Communication Technology / Information Science & Engineering.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of the Percentage of marks secured by candidates at essential qualification level OR Personal Interview through Video Conferencing (Virtual) mode for shortlisted candidates only. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection process from the official notification shared below.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online

Eligible candidates can apply online on drdo.gov.in till June 18, 2022.