DRDO Recruitment 2022: Candidates who are interested in defence research, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official site of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in. However, candidates must register first at the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) on mhrdnats.gov.in.

Notably, the registration process for DRDO Recruitment has commenced on March 03, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is April 1, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 20 vacancies will be filled at the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Bengaluru.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees(BE/B.Tech): 10 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee: 10 Posts

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary of

B. E/B.Tech/Eqvt: Rs 9000 per month

Diploma: Rs 8000 per month

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees: A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University/ by an institution empowered to award such degree by an Act of Parliament.

A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University/ by an institution empowered to award such degree by an Act of Parliament. Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee: A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a state government/ by a University/ by an institute recognised by the State Government or Central government as equivalent to a diploma/ sandwich course student who is undergoing training in order that he/ she may hold a diploma in Engg./ Technology.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?