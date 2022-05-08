DRDO Recruitment 2022: Centre For Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), DRDO has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 02 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates will be posted at CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil lines, Delhi- 110054. “Number of vacancies may increase or decrease as per requirement. A vacancy may be kept unfilled, if no candidate is found suitable,” reads the official notice.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Out Can Apply For 113 Posts | Check Last Date, Other Details

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Closing Date of Eligibility: 21 days from the date of publication in Employment News Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 922 Posts Before May 28| Check Details Here

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

The vacancy is available in these Subject/Discipline

Computer Science and Engineering/Technology. Computer Science and Automation Engineering/Technology. Computer Science/Technology and Informatics Engineering. Computer Science and System Engineering. Computer Science and Information Technology. Information Technology. Computer Science/Engineering/Technology. Software Engineering/Technology. Information Science and Engineering/Technology. Computer and Communication Engineering. Computer Networking.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Graduate Degree in Professional course (B.E/B.Tech.) in mentioned subject/ discipline (in adjacent column) in first division with NET/GATE qualified. Or Post Graduate degree in professional course (M.E/M.Tech) in mentioned subject/discipline (in adjacent column) in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level. The Candidate shall hold both the degrees in any one of the subjects/disciplines mentioned in adjacent column. Also Read - MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications Starts For Trainee Junior Officers, Other Posts at mscbank.com| Details Inside

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

Emolument: Rs. 31,000/-per month + HRA and other facilities as per Govt. rules.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Screening of the application will be carried out by a duly constituted Committee and the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed through a personal interview to be held at CEPTAM, Delhi, OR through web-based video conference over the internet, as decided by Director, CEPTAM. Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for an interview as per schedule and instructions intimated via email & SMS.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Not exceeding 28 yrs. on crucial date of eligibility. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC as per Govt. rules will be permissible. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?