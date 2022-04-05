DRDO Recruitment 2022: Candidates who are interested in Defence research, here comes a wonderful job opportunity. The Defence Research and Development Organization has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of DRDO – drdo.gov.in before April 15, 2022. Note, the positions are purely temporary. As per the official notice issued by DRDO, a total of 08 vacancies will be filled in the organization.Also Read - TPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Assistant Professor Posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.

Important Dates to Remember

Last Date to apply for the post: April 15, 2022

Vacancy Details

Research Associate(RA) Chemistry: 01 post

Junior Research Fellow(JRF) Chemistry: 04 posts

Junior Research Fellow(JRF) Physics: 02 posts

Junior Research Fellow(JRF) Mechanical Engg: 01 post

Eligibility Criteria

Research Associate(RA) Chemistry: Phd or Equivalent Degree in Chemistry or Post Graduation in Chemistry and three years of Research, Teaching, or Design and Development Experience with publication of at least one paper in Science Citation Indexed(SCI) Journal. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

Selection Process

The selection through online interview will be purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and original certificates. The candidature will be rejected if any mismatch/canvassing is noticed in details regarding qualification, discipline, percentage of marks or non-fulfillment of any specified criteria at the time of joining. Also Read - TS EAMCET 2022: Application Process to Begin From Tomorrow at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Apply Before May 28

DRDO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

According to the official notification, “Application in the prescribed proforma (Annexure —I) along with scanned copies of required certificates or degrees should be sent by candidates by E-mail to nianindersingh.tbri(dzov.in The closing date for submitting application by E-mail is 15.04.2022 (FRIDAY).” Also Read - KCET 2022 Registration Begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in | Steps And Direct Link to Apply Here