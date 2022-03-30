DRDO Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Research Associate, and Junior Research Fellow. Those candidates who are interested can check the eligibility criteria, age limit through the official website of DRDO — drdo.gov.in. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the positions is April 15, 2022. A total of 8 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - JEE Main 2022: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

According to the official notification, "Application in the prescribed performs(Annexure-I)along with the scanned copy of the required certificates or degrees should be sent by candidates by E-mail to manindersingh.tbrl@gov.in."

Important Dates

The last date to apply: April 15, 2022

Vacancy Details

Research Associate(RA) Chemistry : 01 post

Junior Research Fellow(JRF) Chemistry : 04 posts

Junior Research Fellow(JRF) Physics: 2 posts

Junior Research Fellow(JRF) Mechanical Engg: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit other details from the official notification shared below.

Selection Process For DRDO Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done through online interview which will be purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and original certificates. The candidature will be rejected if any mismatch/ canvassing is noticed in details regarding qualification, discipline, percentage of marks or non-fulfillment of any specified criteria at the time of joining.

Age Limit

Junior Research Fellow(JRF): Maximum of 28 years as last date of receipt of application

Research Associate(RA): Maximum of 35 years as last date of receipt of application.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can download the application form through the official website of DRDO, drdo.gov.in.