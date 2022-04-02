Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From ECIL’s vacancies for Junior Technician position toIndia Post Payments Bank’s recruitment for managerial posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available. Read below for vacancy, eligibility, other details.Also Read - C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Technical Assistant, Other Posts at cdac.in Before April 17| Details Inside

ECIL Recruitment 2022: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited(ECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies in the Junior Technician Posts on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website of ECIL, ecil.co.in. The online application process is going on(April 1) and the last date to apply is April 11, 2022. Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 1625 Junior Technician Posts; Apply Online at ecil.co.in

Name of the post: Junior Technician

Junior Technician Number of vacancy: 1625 posts

1625 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 11, 2022

April 11, 2022 Official Website: ecil.co.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here Also Read - NIT, Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply For Group A, B, C Posts at nitdelhi.ac.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for various managerial posts. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of IPPB i.e. www.ippbonline.com. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is April 09, 2022

Name of the post: Managerial Posts

Managerial Posts Number of vacancy: 12 posts

12 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 09, 2022

April 09, 2022 Official Website: ippbonline.com

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

IBPS Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Division Head (Technology Support Services). Those candidates who are interested can check the eligibility criteria, age limit through the official website —ibps.in. The online application form for the post of Division Head (Technology Support Services) will end on April 13, 2022.

Name of the post: Division Head Posts

Division Head Posts Number of vacancy: 01 post

01 post Last date for submission of online application: April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022 Official Website: ibps.in.

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

DRDO Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Research Associate, and Junior Research Fellow. hose candidates who are interested can check the eligibility criteria, age limit through the official website of DRDO — drdo.gov.in. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the positions is April 15, 2022.

Name of the post: Research Associate(RA), Junior Research Fellow(JRF) Posts

Research Associate(RA), Junior Research Fellow(JRF) Posts Number of vacancy: 08 posts

08 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022 Official Website: drdo.gov.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

RSMSSB House Keeper Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Tuesday released a recruitment notification for the post of House Keeper. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of RSMSSB, i.e, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Name of the post: House Keeper

House Keeper Number of vacancy: 33 posts

33 posts Last date for submission of online application: May 4, 2022

May 4, 2022 Official Website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the last date to apply for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the Education Department, Govt of Bihar till April 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 6421 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

Name of the post: Headmaster

Headmaster Number of vacancy: 6421 posts

6421 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 11, 2022

April 11, 2022 Official Website: onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board, UKMSSB has released a recruitment notification. Note, only women candidates will be hired for the post of Health Officers. All those who are interested and eligible can check the eligibility criteria, and age limit from the official website of UKMSSB —ukmssb.org.

Name of the post: Health Officers

Health Officers Number of vacancy: 824 posts

824 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022 Official Website: ukmssb.org

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff. Interested candidates(meritorious sportspersons) can apply for the positions through the official website of Income Tax, www.incometaxindia.gov.in.

Name of the post: Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff

Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff Number of vacancy: 24 posts

24 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022 Official Website: www.incometaxindia.gov.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here