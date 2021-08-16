DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has invited applications for posts of teacher in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha on contract basis under the DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021. The vacancies are for Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher. The application process will begin on August 23 from 11 am onwards by visiting the official website — dseodisha.in. The last date to apply is September 14 by 6 pm.Also Read - HSSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Govt Registration Deadline on August 31 For THESE Job Vacancies | How to Apply

A total of 4,610 posts are on offer, out of which 2,055 vacancies are for Hindi Teacher, 1304 for Sanskrit Teacher and 1,260 are for Physical Education Teacher. The selection will be made on the basis of a Computer Based Competitive Examination, which will tentatively be held in the first week of October.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 August, 2021

Last date of submission of online application: 14 September, 2021

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Hindi Teacher – 2,055 Posts

Sanskrit Teacher – 1,304 Posts

Physical Education Teacher – 1,260 Posts

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidate should be between the age of 21-32 years as of January 1, 2021.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: Selection Pprocess

The selection will be done based on the result of a Computer Based Competitive Examination. A candidate has to secure minimum 25% marks (20% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) paper I and 35% marks in paper II to qualify the exam.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply through online mode by visiting dseodisha.in from 23 August to 14 September 2021. The online link to apply will be activated on 23 August. After submitting the application, the candidates can take a print out of the same for future reference.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

SC, ST and PWD category – Rs 400/-

All others – Rs 600/-

For more details on DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021, check official notification.