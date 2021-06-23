DSSSB Recruitment 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had invited applications for various posts and the last date to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 is Thursday, June 24. The interested candidates who are yet to apply can visit the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in and apply online. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill more than 7,000 posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher, LDC, Patwari, Head Clerk, Patwari, etc. Also Read - Rajasthan Police SI Exam Date 2021: RPSC Releases Exam Date at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The DSSSB teacher recruitment application window had started on May 25, 2021. Candidates can apply for the posts till June 24, 2021, at 11.59 PM. All the candidates are advised to send in their applications as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. the various posts mentioned above are under different departments under Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity For Class 10th Passed & Graduates; Bumper Vacancies Announced | No Exam Required, Apply ASAP

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Also Read - SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply For AGM, DGM, GM Posts @ sjsbbank.com | Details Here

According to the official notification, 6,358 posts are for trained graduate teacher (TGT), 554 posts of primary assistant teacher, 278 of lower division clerk (LDC), 74 for nursery assistant teacher, 50 for counsellor, 12 for head clerk, and 10 for patwari.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

For the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), a candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. They should also have a degree or diploma in education. CTET qualification is also a must for the posts. For the post of Assistant Teacher in Primary, the candidate should have passed the 12th standard exam. They should also hold a diploma in elementary education and CTET qualification is also a must. For the post of counselor, the candidate should have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in psychology. Detailed criteria for every post can be checked in the official DSSSB recruitment notification shared below.

Check the official DSSSB Recruitment 2021 notification HERE

How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021: