DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for posts of Manager (Civil), Protection Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the various positions through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The online registration process for the DSSSB Recruitment will begin from today, April 20. The closing date for submission of the online application is till May 9, 2022 (till 11:59 PM). Applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc. will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. A total of 168 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - NEET SS Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration to Begin Today at mcc.nic.in| Check Steps to Register

Important Dates

Opening Date of Application: April 20, 2022

Closing Date of Application: May 09, 2022

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Archivist, Grade-I: 06 posts

Manager (Civil): 01 post

Shift Incharge: 08 posts

Manager (Mechanical): 24 posts

Manager (Traffic): 13 posts

Protection Officer: 23 posts

Deputy Manager (Traffic): 03 posts

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO: 68 posts

Manager (IT): 01 post

Filter Supervisor: 18 posts

Filter Supervisor: 01 post

Bacteriologist: 02 posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Inorder to apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must fulfill the eligibility criteria

Assistant Archivist, Grade-I: Diploma in Archives Keeping from the National Archives of India.

Manager (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Shift Incharge: Matric pass from a recognized University/Board/School or equivalent. (ii) Certificate in Electrical or equivalent trade from I.T.I. or any other recognized Institution.

Manager (Mechanical): Degree in Mechanical or Automobile Engineering.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below. Also Read - AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 70,000 Per Month; Apply For 9 Posts at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 11 Posts to End Soon; Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the Application fee.

How to Apply For DSSSB Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.