DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB will conclude the registration process for 168 posts on May 9, 2022 (till 11:59 PM). Interested candidates can apply for the various posts through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc. will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. The online registration process for the DSSSB Recruitment has commenced from April 20.

Vacancy Details For DSSSB Recruitment 2022

Assistant Archivist, Grade-I: 06 posts

Manager (Civil): 01 post

Shift Incharge: 08 posts

Manager (Mechanical): 24 posts

Manager (Traffic): 13 posts

Protection Officer: 23 posts

Deputy Manager (Traffic): 03 posts

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO: 68 posts

Manager (IT): 01 post

Filter Supervisor: 18 posts

Filter Supervisor: 01 post

Bacteriologist: 02 posts

Application Fee For DSSSB Recruitment 2022

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the Application fee.

Eligibility Criteria For DSSSB Recruitment 2022

Protection Officer: Post Graduate in Social work/Sociology from a Recognized University with three years experience in Social sector in any Government Department/Recognized Voluntary organization (duly recognized by the Govt. of India or a State/UT Administration) in a regular paid capacity in the field of the Welfare of Women/Children/Destitute/Physically Handicapped.

Deputy Manager (Traffic): Degree from a recognized University.

Manager (IT): Master Degree in Computer Applications/M.Tech. (With specialization in Computer Application) or B.E./B.Tech in Computer Engineering/Information Technology of a recognized University.

Bacteriologist: Masters Degree in Bio-chemistry/Microbiology/ Bacteriology/ Biotechnology/Zoology from a recognized University/ Institute And (ii) 02 years experience in bacteriological examination of water.

Selection Process For DSSSB Recruitment 2022

The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

How to Apply For DSSSB Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.