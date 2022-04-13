DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various posts including that of Assistant Archivist Grade-I, Manager (Civil), Protection Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in from April 20, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 168 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Applicants can apply till May 9, 2022. Only online applications will be accepted. Applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc. will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. For more details about the DSSSB Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - JNU Recruitment 2022: Apply For 38 Assistant Professor Posts at jnu.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Salary Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Opening Date of Application: April 20, 2022

Closing Date of Application: May 9, 2022

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Archivist, Grade-I: 06 posts

Manager (Civil): 1 post

Shift Incharge: 08 posts

Manager (Mechanical): 24 posts

Manager (Traffic): 13 posts

Protection Officer: 23 posts

Deputy Manager(Traffic): 03 posts

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO: 68 posts

Manager (IT): 01 post

Filter Supervisor: 18 posts

Manager (Electrical): 01 post

Bacteriologist: 02 posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Archivist, Grade-I: Diploma in Archives Keeping from the National Archives of India.

Manager (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Shift Incharge: Matric pass from a recognized University/Board/School or equivalent. (ii) Certificate in Electrical or equivalent trade from I.T.I. or any other recognized Institution.

Manager (Traffic): Post Graduate degree from a recognized University.

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, age limit from the official notification shared below.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website dsssbonline.nic.in from April 20, 2022.