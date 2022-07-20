DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, Deputy Manager, and others. Eligible candidates can download the DSSSB notification through the official site of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the official notification, the registration process will begin from July 28, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is August 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 547 posts. For more details about the DSSSB Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Register For 5505 Community Health Officer Posts at upnrhm.gov.in| Details Inside

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

The registration process will begin: July 28, 2022

The registration process will end: August 27, 2022

DSSSB Vacancy Details

Manager (Accounts): 02 posts Deputy Manager (Accounts): 18 posts Junior Labour Welfare Inspector: 7 posts Assistant Store Keeper: 05 posts Store Attendant: 06 posts Accountant: 01 post Tailor Master: 01 post Publication Assistant: 01 post Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): 364 posts PGT Music (Male): 01 post PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male): 01 post PGT Urdu (Male): 03 posts PGT Urdu (Female): 03 posts PGT Horticulture: 02 posts PGT Psychology (Male): 01 post PGT Psychology (Female): 01 post PGT Computer Science (Male): 07 post PGT Computer Science ( Female): 19 posts PGT Punjabi (Female): 02 posts PGT Sanskrit (Female): 21 posts PGT English (Male): 13 posts PGT English (Female): 14 posts PGT EVGC ( Male): 19 posts PGT EVGC ( Female): 35 posts

DSSSB Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Accounts): Qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. OR M.Com from a recognized University/Institute.

Qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. OR M.Com from a recognized University/Institute. Assistant Store Keeper : Matriculation / Higher Secondary with Science subjects (Physics and Chemistry) preferably ITI trained in Mechanical and Electrical Trades. Should be able to render security at the appropriate scale fixed by the Delhi Administration from time to time.

: Matriculation / Higher Secondary with Science subjects (Physics and Chemistry) preferably ITI trained in Mechanical and Electrical Trades. Should be able to render security at the appropriate scale fixed by the Delhi Administration from time to time. Accountant: Graduate from a recognized University. For more detail, check the official notification shared here.

DSSSB Selection Process

The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical EnduranceTest/Driving Test wherever applicable. In case of any question(s) appearing in the exam is held to be invalid, those questions will not be evaluated and the marks scored by the candidate will be calculated on prorated basis (out of maximum marks). Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Translator, Other Posts Before August 04| Check Salary, Notification Here

DSSSB Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the Application fee.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?