DTC Manager Recruitment 2022: Delhi Transport Corporation, DTC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Manager (Mechanical Traffic) and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of DTC on dtc.delhi.gov.in. The last date to register for the above-mentioned posts is till July 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organization.

Important Dates Here

DTC Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification : June 10, 2022

: June 10, 2022 Registration Began: June 13, 2022

Last Date to Apply For DTC Manager Recruitment: July 12, 2022

Vacancy Details

Manager (Mechanical Traffic): 10 posts

Manager (IT): 1 posts

DTC Manager Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager (Mechanical Traffic): First class Degree in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering with MBA of two years. In case of SC/ST Candidates, atleast second class degree in the mentioned fields.

First class Degree in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering with MBA of two years. In case of SC/ST Candidates, atleast second class degree in the mentioned fields. Manager (IT): First Class B.E. / B.Tech in Computer Science / IT / MCA. In case of SC/ST Candidates, atleast second class degree in the mentioned fields.

DTC Manager Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared here.

DTC Manager Salary

Consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 62,356(pay matrix level 8 in 7th P.C.) as on date and 12% P.F. i.e Rs 7,482 to be remitted by DTC as employer share)

DTC Manager Age Limit

35 years

DTC Manager Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from June 13 to July 12, 2022, through the official website dtc.delhi.gov.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DTC.