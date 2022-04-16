DTC Recruitment 2022: Delhi Transport Corporation, DTC has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Foreman, Assistant Electrician, and other posts. DTC has uploaded a recruitment notification pdf on the official website: www.dtc.delhi.gov.in for a total of 357 vacancies. The registration process for the recruitment drive will begin from Monday, April 18, 2022. The last date to apply is May 04, 2022. According to the notification, “The candidates must apply online only. No other mode of application shall be accepted.” Note, the job openings are available on a contract basis.Also Read - Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

Important Dates to Remember

The online application starts from: April 18, 2022

The online application ends on: May 04, 2022

DTC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Foreman (Repair and Maintenance): 112 Posts

Assistant Fitter (Repair and Maintenance): 175 Posts

Assistant Electrician (Repair and Maintenance): 70 Posts

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 357 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Also Read - MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: DME Declares Mop-Up Round Provisional Result; Here's How to Check

DTC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Foreman (Repair and Maintenance): Three years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with 2 years experience includes Apprenticeship and training.

Assistant Fitter (Repair and Maintenance): Should have ITI in the Trade of Mechanical(MV)/Diesel Mechanic/ Tractor Mechanic//Automobile Fitter.

For more details about the eligibility criteria, age limit, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below. Also Read - Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply For MTS, Other Posts at incometaxindia.gov.in Before April 18| Read Details Here

DTC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

DTC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made based on the marks secured by candidates as per merit, in the technical qualification as required for the said post.

DTC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of DTC at www.dtc.delhi.gov.in.