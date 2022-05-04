DTC Recruitment 2022: Delhi Transport Corporation, DTC will end the registration process for 357 posts today, May 04, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the posts yet can do by visiting the official website of DTC at www.dtc.delhi.gov.in. According to the notification, “The candidates must apply online only. No other mode of application shall be accepted.” It is to be noted that candidates will be recruited on a contractual basis. The registration process for the recruitment drive began on Monday, April 18, 2022. Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 119 Posts; Apply Online at ppsc.gov.in

Important Dates to Remember

The online application starts from: April 18, 2022

The online application ends on: May 04, 2022

DTC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

A total of 357 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Assistant Foreman (Repair and Maintenance): 112 Posts

Assistant Fitter (Repair and Maintenance): 175 Posts

Assistant Electrician (Repair and Maintenance): 70 Posts

DTC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Foreman (Repair and Maintenance): Three years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with 2 years experience includes Apprenticeship and training.

Assistant Fitter (Repair and Maintenance): Should have ITI in the Trade of Mechanical(MV)/Diesel Mechanic/ Tractor Mechanic//Automobile Fitter.

: Should have ITI in the Trade of Mechanical(MV)/Diesel Mechanic/ Tractor Mechanic//Automobile Fitter. Assistant Electrician (Repair and Maintenance): Should have ITI in the trade of Electrician(Auto)/Mechanic auto Electrical and Economics.

DTC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made based on the marks secured by candidates as per merit, in the technical qualification as required for the said post. For more details about the eligibility criteria, age limit, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below:

How to Apply Online For DTC Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of DTC at www.dtc.delhi.gov.in.