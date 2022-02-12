ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: The East Coast Railway wing of Indian Railways has invited applications from candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of Railway Recruitment Cell, Bhubaneswar at rrcbbs.org.in.Also Read - BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 2788 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in | Check Details Inside

The last date to apply for apprentice posts under ECR Recruitment 2022 is March 7. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 756 posts in the organization. Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 80 Posts at indiancoastguard.gov.in

Candidates must note that they can apply for only one Unit. For further details on eligibility criteria, selection process and other details, please read below. Also Read - Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Sub-Inspector Posts; Apply Online at ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in

ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared by taking average of matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] plus ITI (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) marks. Shortlisted candidates, thus enlisted, will be called for document/Certificate verification to the extent of 1.5 times of the notified vacancies.

ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as application fees. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of online application process.

