East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested to join the Indian Railways, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The East Coast Railway (ECR) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for various posts including that of Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, and others. Those who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply for the same through the prescribed format before December 31, 2022. As per the official notification, eligible and willing candidates may send the scanned copy of their application along with scanned copies of their Certificates/Work experience certificates (if any)/Testimonials on email id cms_sdp@sbp.railnet.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent: 4

Pharmacist: 2

Hospital Attendant: 4

House Keeping Assistant: 4

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the post of Nursing Superintendent should have a Certificate as Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Candidates applying for the post of Pharmacist should have passed 10+ 2 Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Institution and registered as Pharmacist or Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act. 1948.

Candidates applying for the post of House Keeping Assistant, Hospital Attendant should have passed Matriculation or SSC or its equivalent.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Nursing Superintendent should be between the age group 20 to 40 years of age. Meanwhile, applicants applying for the post of Pharmacist should be between the age group of 20 to 35 years of age. Similarly, Candidates applying for the post of Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant should be between the age group of 18 to 33 years of age.

Pay Scale Of Each Post

Nursing Superintendent – Rs. 44900 + other allowances admissible.

Pharmacist – Rs. 29200 + other allowances admissible.

Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant – Rs. 18000+ other allowances admissible.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification issued by the East Coast Railway.