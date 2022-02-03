ECL Recruitment 2022: Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), a subsidiary of Coal India engaged in Coal Mining in West Bengal and Jharkhand states, will soon release a recruitment notification for the posts of Mining Sirdar. Those interested can apply for the same on the official website of ECIL, easterncoal.gov.in. According to the reports, the online application form for the above-mentioned posts will commence from February 20, 2022.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Guv returns NEET Exemption Bill to Assembly, says Bill against interests of students

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 313 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can submit their online applications on or before March 10, 2022. Read below for eligibility, vacancy, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies for each category

Mining Sirdar: 313 Posts

General: 127

EWS: 30

OBC: 83

SC: 46

ST: 23

ECL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 31,852.56 per month.

ECL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

10+2 or equivalent.

Valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency from DGMS. Valid Gas Testing Certificate and Valid First Aid Certificate. OR

Diploma or Degree in Mining Engineering having valid statutory competency Certificate. Valid Gas Testing Certificate and Valid First Aid Certificate.

How to Apply Online?