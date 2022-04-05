Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: For the candidates who are interested to join the Indian Railway, here comes a golden job opportunity for you all. The Eastern Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for various Apprentice Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell(RRCER) on rrcer.com. The online registration process will begin from April 11, 2022. Applicants can apply for the positions till May 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2972 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - KCET 2022 Registration Begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in | Steps And Direct Link to Apply Here

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

The Online application will begin: April 11, 2022.

The online application will end: May 10, 2022.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total: 2972 posts

Name of the Division/workshop and the number of posts reserved

Howrah Division: 659 posts

Liluah Workshop: 612 posts

Sealdah Division: 297 posts

Kanchrapara Workshop: 187 posts

Malda Division: 138 posts

Asansol Division: 412 posts

Jamalpur Workshop: 667 posts

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2)examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/ SCVT.

For Welder (Gas and Electric), Sheet Metal Worker, Lineman, Wireman, Carpenter, and Painter (General) posts: The minimum educational qualification is 8th class pass from a recognized School and the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection of a candidate for training slot of a unit of Eastern Railway will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates, who apply against the notification.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell(RRCER) on rrcer.com.