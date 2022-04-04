ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Probationary Officers. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.ecgc.in. Applicants can apply online till April 20, 2022. The online application process for the ECGC PO Recruitment has commenced from March 21, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 75 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details about the recruitment procedure, please scroll down.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 86 Posts Begins at becil.com| Check Details Here

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Check All Details Here

Recruitment Board: Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India

Official Website: www.ecgc.in

Last date to apply Online: April 20, 2022.

The online application process began: March 21, 2022

Name of the post: Probationary Officers

Number of post: 75

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: March 21 to April 20, 2022

Payment of application fee / intimation charges (online): March 21 to April 20, 2022

Download of call letters for PreExamination Training: April 25, onwards.

Pre- Examination Training for SC/ST: First and second week of May 2022

Download of call letters for Online written examination: First week of May, 2022 onwards

Online written Examination: May 29, 2022

Declaration of result of Online Written Examination: Between 15– June 19, 2022

Interview: July /August 2022

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mention above can check the education qualification, age limit through the official notification shared below. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in Before THIS Date

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Application Fee

Age Limit: In order to apply for the post, a candidate must be between 21 to 30 years of age. Also Read - Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 63,200 Per Month; Candidates Can Apply For Staff Car Driver Post at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay Rs 175 as intimation charges.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 850 as an application charge.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?