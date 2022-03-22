ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Probationary Officers. A total of 75 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 Released; Download Via Direct Link Given Here

As per the official notice, the online application process for ECGC PO Recruitment has commenced from March 21, 2022. Applicants must note that the last date to apply is April 20, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at —www.ecgc.in. Also Read - TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 29 Junior Analyst Posts; Apply Online at mrb.tn.gov.in

Vacancy Details

Probationary Officers: 75 posts

Important Dates to Remember

Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: March 21 to April 20, 2022

Payment of application fee / intimation charges (online): March 21 to April 20, 2022

Download of call letters for PreExamination Training: April 25, onwards.

Pre- Examination Training for SC/ST: First and second week of May 2022

Download of call letters for Online written examination: First week of May, 2022 onwards

Online written Examination: May 29, 2022

Declaration of result of Online Written Examination: Between 15– June 19, 2022

Interview: July /August 2022

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the official notification shared below.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Age (as on 21.03.2022)

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website www.ecgc.in.