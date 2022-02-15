ECHS Tamilnadu Recruitment 2022: The ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) has released a recruitment process. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Medical Specialist, Medical officers, Dental Officer, Gynecologists, radiographers, Lab Technician, Lab assistants, Physiotherapist, Pharmacists, and others. Those interested can download the application form through the official website of ECHS, echs.gov.in. Candidates will have to submit the application form through offline mode. The last date to apply for the posts is March 5, 2022.Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended For 100 Posts; Apply Online at nainitalbank.co.in

Important Dates to Remember

The online application ends on: March 5, 2022

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 78 posts will be filled in the organization.

Medical Officers: 21

Paramedical Staff: 33

Non-Medical Staff: 24

Eligibility Criteria

Medical Officer: MD/MS in the speciality concerned.

Medical Officer: MBBS.

Dental Officer: BDS.

Gynaecologist: MD/MS in the speciality concerned/DNB.

Radiographer: GNM Diploma/Class 1 Radiographer Course Armed Forces.

Lab Technician: B. Sc. Medical Lab Technician or 10+2 with Science & DMLT/Class 1 Lab Technician Course (Armed Forces)

Physiotherapist: Diploma/Class 1 Physiotherapy Course Armed Forces.

Pharmacist: B.Pharm or 10+2 with physics, chemistry and biology and diploma in pharma.

Dental A/T/H- 10 + 2 with Physics + Chemistry & Biology & 2 years diploma in dental hyginest course (Armed Forces).

Nursing Assistant: GNM Diploma/Class 1 Nursing Assistant Course Armed Forces.

Driver: 8th passed driver MT (Armed Forces Holding a Civil during a license LMV).

Safaiwala: Literate.

DEO: Graduate/Class 1 Clerical Trade (Armed Forces).

Female Attendant: Literate.

Chowkidar: 8th passed or equivalent.

IT Networking: Diploma/Certificate/Equivalent in IT Networking, Computer Application.

Peon: 8th passed or equivalent.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode on or before 5 March 2022. The application form can be downloaded from echs.gov.in. The application must reach Stn HQ (ECHS), Fort Saint George, Chennai – 09 on or before 5 March 2022.