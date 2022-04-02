ECIL Recruitment 2022: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited(ECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies in the Junior Technician Posts on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website of ECIL, ecil.co.in. The online application process is going on(April 1) and the last date to apply is April 11, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1625 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - NIT, Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply For Group A, B, C Posts at nitdelhi.ac.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details Here
ECIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember
ECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Total: 1625 posts
Name of the post and the number of vacancy
- Junior Technician(Electronics Mechanic): 814 posts
- Junior Technician(Electrician): 184 posts
- Junior Technician(Fitter): 627 posts
ECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification: Candidate should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics Mechanic / Electrician / Fitter (this includes NTC, Board Based Basic Training as well as advanced modules under Multi skilled
training pattern of Directorate General of Labour & Employment being implemented through ITI
upgraded as Centre of Excellence in required trades).
ECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Process of shortlisting: Candidates shall be shortlisted trade-wise, category-wise in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in ITI in the ratio of 1:4. In case of a tie, the candidates with higher marks in the Class X standard shall be considered. In case of a further tie, the candidate with an earlier date of Birth shall be considered.
To know more about the education qualification, selection process, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Electronics Corporation of India Limited.
How to Apply?
According to the official notification, Eligible candidates have to apply ON-LINE through the website: www.ecil.co.in.