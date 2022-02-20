ECL Recruitment 2022: Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), a subsidiary of Coal India engaged in Coal Mining in West Bengal and Jharkhand states, has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates to hire for the posts of Mining Sirdar. Those interested can apply for the same on the official website of ECL, easterncoal.gov.in.Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 63200, Class 10 Pass Candidates can Apply For 1531 Posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 313 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can submit their online applications on or before March 10, 2022. Read below for eligibility, vacancy, and other details. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration to End Tomorrow. Details Here

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies for each category Also Read - WBSETCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 19 Apprentice Posts Begins at wbsetcl.in| Details Inside

Mining Sirdar: 313 Posts

General: 127 posts

EWS: 30 posts

OBC: 83 posts

SC: 46 posts

ST: 23 posts

ECL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

10+2 or equivalent.

Valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency from DGMS. Valid Gas Testing Certificate and Valid First Aid Certificate. OR

Diploma or Degree in Mining Engineering having valid statutory competency Certificate. Valid Gas Testing Certificate and Valid First Aid Certificate.

ECL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 31,852.56 per month.

ECL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates applying for the posts can submit their applications form through online mode at easterncoal.gov.in on or before March 10, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification from the direct link given below.