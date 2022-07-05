Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Coal India has invited online application for the 481 Management Trainees for various disciplines. The disciplines include Personnel & HR, Environment, Materials Management, Marketing & Sales and others. Those who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply on or before 07 August 2022. Process for online apply will be commence from 08 July 2022.Also Read - Government Jobs: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Invites Applications For 452 Stenographer Posts | Full Details Inside
The candidates must note that the selection for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 will be based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test only. Also Read - UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Registration Date Extended For 4163 Posts; Apply at upsessb.org
Job Summary
|Notification
|Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 481 Management Trainee Post @coalindia.in, Check Eligibility
|Notification Date
|Jul 4, 2022
|Last Date of Submission
|Aug 7, 2022
|City
|Kolkata
|State
|West Bengal
|Country
|India
|Education Qual
|Other Qualifications, Graduate
|Functional
|Other Functional Area
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:
- Advertisement No.: 3/2022
- Opening date for Online Registration of Applications: 08 July 2022
- Last date of Online Submission of Applications: 07 August 2022
Vacancy Details for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 Notification:
- Total Post: 481
- Personnel & HR-138
- Environment-68
- Materials Management-115
- Marketing & Sales-17
- Community Development-79
- Legal-54
- Public Relations-06
- Company Secretary-04
Educational Qualification:
Also Read - BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Can Apply For 89 Posts; Check Pay Scale, Other Details Here
- Personnel & HR-Graduates with at least two years full time Post Graduate Degree/PG Diploma/Post Graduate Program in Management with specialization in HR/Industrial
- Relations/Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialization in HR(Major) from recognized Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks.
- Environment-Degree in Environmental Engineering with minimum 60% marks Or any Engineering Degree with PG Degree/Diploma in Environmental Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks