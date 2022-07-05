Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Coal India has invited online application for the 481 Management Trainees for various disciplines. The disciplines include Personnel & HR, Environment, Materials Management, Marketing & Sales and others. Those who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply on or before 07 August 2022. Process for online apply will be commence from 08 July 2022.Also Read - Government Jobs: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Invites Applications For 452 Stenographer Posts | Full Details Inside

The candidates must note that the selection for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 will be based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test only.

Job Summary

Notification Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 481 Management Trainee Post @coalindia.in, Check Eligibility Notification Date Jul 4, 2022 Last Date of Submission Aug 7, 2022 City Kolkata State West Bengal Country India Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate Functional Other Functional Area

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Advertisement No.: 3/2022

Opening date for Online Registration of Applications: 08 July 2022

Last date of Online Submission of Applications: 07 August 2022

Vacancy Details for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Total Post: 481

Personnel & HR-138

Environment-68

Materials Management-115

Marketing & Sales-17

Community Development-79

Legal-54

Public Relations-06

Company Secretary-04

Educational Qualification: