EIL Recruitment 2022: Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi has released a short notice for recruitment of Management Trainee through Gate 2022. According to the reports, the EIL MT Online Application Process will commence from 22 February 2022. Those interested can apply from the same through the official website of EIL, at engineersindia.com on or before 14 March 2022. For further details on the EIL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.

Important Dates For EIL Recruitment 2022

The online application begins: February 22, 2022

The online application ends on: March 14, 2022

Vacancy Details For EIL Recruitment 2022

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Chemical: 06

Mechanical: 35

Civil: 12

Electrical: 13

Instrumentation: 09

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 75 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria For EIL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

B.E/B.Tech in concerned field

The candidate should have appeared in the GATE 2022 Exam in one of the above-mentioned disciplines.

How to Apply Online?

Those interested can visit the official website of Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi at engineersindia.com. Candidates are advised to download a copy of their application form for future reference.