EIL Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the Public Sector Undertakings sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Engineers India Limited (EIL) has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Managerial posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — recruitment.eil.co.in.

The online registration process has commenced from today. The last date to apply for the posts is February 22, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager: 2

Assistant General Manager: 1

Senior Manager

Manager

Eligibility Criteria

Deputy General Manager: B.E./B. Tech/B. Sc. (Engg.) in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Minimum 19 Years' experience with major experience in PreCommissioning/ Commissioning/ Operation of Hydrocarbon Refinery/ Petrochemical plant.

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification shared below.

EIL Recruitment 2022: Upper Age Limit

Deputy General Manager: 47

Assistant General Manager: 44

Senior Manager: 40

Manager: 36

Selection Process

The mode of selection for the position will be through interviews, generally at Delhi or through video conferencing. (Venue/Mode of Interview shall be intimated separately to the shortlisted candidates). Candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts through the direct link given below.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates need to apply through the online registration system on the EIL website. To apply visit the career link on the EIL website i.e. http://www.engineersindia.com. Candidates should retain a copy of the online application form(s) for future reference. The print out of the application should be retained for reference by the candidate at the time of personal interview (for an interview carried out through modes other than Video Conferencing).