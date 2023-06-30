Home

Education

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4,062 Teaching, Non Teaching Posts. Check Pay Scale Here

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4,062 Teaching, Non Teaching Posts. Check Pay Scale Here

EMRS Recruitment 2023: A total of 4062 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Eklavya Model Residential School(EMRS), National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released a recruitment notification.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eklavya Model Residential School(EMRS), National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam-(ESSE) 2023. Through this recruitment examination, candidates will be hired for teaching and non-teaching staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is July 31, 2023. A total of 4062 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

A candidate may apply for more than one post if he/she is eligible. In such cases, the candidate will have to pay the requisite fee separately for each post as applicable. However, for PGT post, eligible candidates can apply for one/single subject only. No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

You may like to read

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Online Submission of Application Form (up to 23:50 Hrs. of 31st July 2023

Downloading of Admit Cards from NESTS website: Will be notified on NESTS website

Date of Examinations: Will be notified on NESTS website

EMRS Teaching, Non-Teaching Vacancy

Principal: 303 posts

PGT: 2266 posts

Accountant:361 posts

Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA): 759 posts

Lab Attendant: 373 posts

EMRS Teaching, Non-Teaching Salary

Principal: Level 12 (Rs. 78800-209200/-)

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs): Level 8 (Rs. 47600-151100/-)

Accountant: Level 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

JSA: Level 2 (Rs. 19900-63200)

Lab Attendant – Level 1 (Rs. 18000-56900)

EMRS Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Principal: Master’s Degree from recognized University/Institute B.Ed. degree.

PGT (Computer Science): M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT) MCA from recognized University/Institute. OR M.E. Or M. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from recognized University/Institute.

Accountant: Degree of Commerce from a recognize University/Institute. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared on the official website.

EMRS Recruitment Notification PDF- Direct Link

EMRS Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply through “Online” mode only for the post(s) as per the advertisement/vacancy circular. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. The recruitment shall be in accordance with the recruitment rules notified by NESTS and recruited Staff will be the employees of NESTS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.