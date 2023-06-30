Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4,062 Teaching, Non Teaching Posts. Check Pay Scale Here
EMRS Recruitment 2023: A total of 4062 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eklavya Model Residential School(EMRS), National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam-(ESSE) 2023. Through this recruitment examination, candidates will be hired for teaching and non-teaching staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is July 31, 2023. A total of 4062 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
A candidate may apply for more than one post if he/she is eligible. In such cases, the candidate will have to pay the requisite fee separately for each post as applicable. However, for PGT post, eligible candidates can apply for one/single subject only. No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Online Submission of Application Form (up to 23:50 Hrs. of 31st July 2023
- Downloading of Admit Cards from NESTS website: Will be notified on NESTS website
- Date of Examinations: Will be notified on NESTS website
EMRS Teaching, Non-Teaching Vacancy
- Principal: 303 posts
- PGT: 2266 posts
- Accountant:361 posts
- Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA): 759 posts
- Lab Attendant: 373 posts
EMRS Teaching, Non-Teaching Salary
- Principal: Level 12 (Rs. 78800-209200/-)
- Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs): Level 8 (Rs. 47600-151100/-)
- Accountant: Level 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)
- JSA: Level 2 (Rs. 19900-63200)
- Lab Attendant – Level 1 (Rs. 18000-56900)
EMRS Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Principal: Master’s Degree from recognized University/Institute B.Ed. degree.
- PGT (Computer Science): M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT) MCA from recognized University/Institute. OR M.E. Or M. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from recognized University/Institute.
- Accountant: Degree of Commerce from a recognize University/Institute. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared on the official website.
EMRS Recruitment Notification PDF- Direct Link
EMRS Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?
Candidates are required to apply through “Online” mode only for the post(s) as per the advertisement/vacancy circular. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. The recruitment shall be in accordance with the recruitment rules notified by NESTS and recruited Staff will be the employees of NESTS.
