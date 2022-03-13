ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has notified vacancies open for the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent. The application process has started already and will go on till 12 April, 2022. The corporation has 93 vacancies, of which 43 are unreserved.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Only Three Days Left to Apply For 97 Posts at ntpc.co.in

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the corporation's official website – www.esic.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected.

For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Degree of a recognized University (preference will be given to the graduates in Commerce/Law/Management).

Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Expected salary

Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.

In addition to pay, selected candidates will also be eligible for DA, HRA and transport allowance and other allowances as per rules in force from time to time.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the ESIC website at www.esic.nic.in

Click on the option “APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSO-2022 IN ESIC “

To register application, choose the tab “Click here for Registration”

Enter name, contact details and email ID.

A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed.

Candidate should note down the registration number and password.

Note: Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take a print out of the finally submitted form and keep the same for future use.