ESIC Recruitment 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation, ESIC has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from candidates to apply for teaching faculty posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — esic.nic.in. Applicants can apply till July 18, 2022. As per the official notification, a total of 491 Teaching Faculty posts- Assistant Professor for ESIC PGIMSRs and ESIC Medical Colleges will be filled in the organisation. For more details on the ESIC Recruitment process, please scroll down

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

The registration process will end: July 18, 2022

ESIC Vacancy Details Here

Assistant Professor: 491 posts

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the positions mentioned above, a candidate must fulfill the eligibility criteria shared in the ESIC Recruitment Notification.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

SC/ST/ PwD/ Departmental Candidates(ESIC Employee,)/ Women Candidates and Ex Servicemen: NIL

All Other Categories: Rs 500

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of the Interview which will be conducted by the Selection Board. The interview for the posts will be held at a suitable place, as decided by ESIC.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Offline?

The duly filled and signed application form in the performa appended below along with the self-attested copies of certificates is to be sent in a cover super-scribed, “Application for the post of Assistant Professor for Medical Institutions” preferably by speed post. The application should be sent to the given address The Regional Director, ESI Corporation, Panchdeep Bhawan, Sector-16 (Near Laxmi Nayaran Mandir), Faridabad-121002, Haryana before the last date.