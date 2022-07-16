ESIC Recruitment 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation(ESIC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Grade-II Junior Scale. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organisation. Applications received after the last date by any mode will not be considered. For more details about the ESIC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - SCI Recruitment 2022: Register For 46 Posts at shipindia.com| Check Last Date, Notification Here

Important Dates

Last date for the submission of the online application form: July 26, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade-II (Junior Scale): 28 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule of Part-II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educationalqualification included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in SubSection (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of interview which will be conducted by the Selection Board. Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates (ESIC Employees), Women Candidates & Ex Servicemen: NIL

All other categories: Rs 500

How to Apply?

The duly filled and signed Application Form in the Performa appended below along with self-attested copies of certificates is to be sent in a cover super-scribed “Application for the post of Specialist Gr. II (Jr. Scale)”, for Delhi Region”, Specialty applied for _____________” preferably by Speed Post so as to reach the following addresses by 26/07/2022: Additional Commissioner/Regional Director, ESI Corporation, DDA Complex Cum Office, 3rd & 4th Floor, Rajendra Place, Rajendra Bhawan, New Delhi-110008.