ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has notified vacancies open for the post of Specialist Grade-II (Senior/Junior Scale) in the Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Delhi regions. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is April 20, 2022. However, the last date for receipt of application from candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep is April 27, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form through the corporation's official website – www.esic.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade-II (Junior Scale)

Jammu & Kashmir Region: 5 posts

Specialist Grade-II (Senior Scale)

Delhi Region: 40 posts

Haryana Region: 10 posts

For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.

Eligibility Criteria

Specialist Grade-II (Senior Scale)-Super Specialities: A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule of Part-II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in SubSection (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Specialist Grade-II (Junior Scale): A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule of Part-II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in SubSection (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Application Fees:

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ Departmental Candidates (ESIC Employees), Women Candidates & Ex Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee. Candidates belonging to the unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022: Expected salary

Specialist Grade-II (Senior Scale)-: Level–12 of Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs. 78,800/- as per 7th CPC. In addition to Pay, DA, NPA, HRA and Transport Allowance will also be admissible as per rules in force from time to time.

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

The duly filled and signed Application Form in the Performa appended below along with self-attested copies of certificates is to be sent in a cover super-scribed “Application for the post of Specialist Gr. II (Sr./Jr. Scale)”, for _______________Region”, Specialty applied for _____________” preferably by Speed Post so as to reach the following addresses by 20.04.2022