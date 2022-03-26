ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has notified vacancies open for the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The last date for submitting the ESIC online application form is April 12, 2022.Also Read - THDC India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 12 Executive Trainee Posts; Apply at thdc.co.in
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Submitting Online Application: 12 March 2022
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application: 12 April 2022
- ESIC SSO Exam Date: to be notified
Vacancy Details
- Total Posts – 93
- UR: 43
- SC: 9
- ST: 8
- OBC: 24
- EWS: 9
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Degree of a recognized University (preference will be given to the graduates in Commerce/Law/Management).
- Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Expected salary
- Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.
- In addition to pay, selected candidates will also be eligible for DA, HRA and transport allowance and other allowances as per rules in force from time to time.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Candidates applying for the posts must be between 21 to 27 years of age. Also Read - IMPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For Various Managerial Posts Begins at impclmohan.nic.in
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 159 Posts; Apply Online at bankofbaroda.in
- Phase I – Preliminary Examination
- Phase II – Main Examination
- Phase III – Computer Skill Test & Descriptive Test
How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the corporation’s official website – www.esic.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.
Steps to Apply:
- Visit the ESIC website at www.esic.nic.in
- Click on the option “APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSO-2022 IN ESIC “
- To register application, choose the tab “Click here for Registration”
- Enter the required credentials such as name, contact details, and email ID.
- A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed.
- The candidate should note down the registration number and password.