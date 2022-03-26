ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has notified vacancies open for the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The last date for submitting the ESIC online application form is April 12, 2022.Also Read - THDC India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 12 Executive Trainee Posts; Apply at thdc.co.in

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application: 12 March 2022

Last Date for Submitting Online Application: 12 April 2022

ESIC SSO Exam Date: to be notified

Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 93

UR: 43

SC: 9

ST: 8

OBC: 24

EWS: 9

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Degree of a recognized University (preference will be given to the graduates in Commerce/Law/Management).

Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Expected salary

Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.

In addition to pay, selected candidates will also be eligible for DA, HRA and transport allowance and other allowances as per rules in force from time to time.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts must be between 21 to 27 years of age.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Phase I – Preliminary Examination Phase II – Main Examination Phase III – Computer Skill Test & Descriptive Test

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the corporation’s official website – www.esic.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Steps to Apply: