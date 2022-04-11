EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the Banking sector, here comes a wonderful job opportunity. The Export-Import Bank of India has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Officers in various departments. Those who are interested can check the eligibility criteria, and age limit from the official website of the Bank at www.eximbankindia.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 21 vacancies will be filled in the organization.Also Read - IBPS Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Division Head Post to End Soon; Apply Online at ibps.in

Important Dates

Application opens: April 08, 2022

Last day for application: April 28, 2022

Tentative month of interview: May 2022

Vacancy Details

Total: 21 posts

OC – Compliance: 01 post

OC – Legal: 04 posts

OC – Rajbhasha: 02 posts

OC – Information Technology: 05 posts

OC – Human Resource: 02 posts

OC – Research & Analysis: 02 posts

OC – Loan Monitoring: 02 posts

OC – Information System Audit: 01 post

OC – Internal Audit: 02 posts

Eligibility Criteria

OC – Compliance: MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

OC – Legal: Bachelor's Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks. Post- Graduation qualifications will be an added advantage.

OC – Rajbhasha: Master’s degree from a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory/ elective subject or as a medium of examination at the degree level. Knowledge of Sanskrit and/or other languages specified in the Eighth Schedule of the constitution will be an added advantage. Minimum 60% marks or equivalent in the qualifying examination.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, age limit through the official notification shared below.

Selection Process

The Selection Process will comprise of screening of applications by the Bank’s internal committee followed by personal interview of shortlisted candidates. The date and time of the interview will be advised to the shortlisted candidates at a later date.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website www.eximbankindia.in.