EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. EXIM Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Management Trainees. However, the last to apply for the posts is nearing. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before March 14, 2022.

Those candidates who are interested can apply for the posts through the official website —eximbankindia.in.Through this recruitment drive, a total of 25 vacant posts will be filled in this organization. For more details on the Exim Bank Recruitment process, please scroll down.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Website link opens: February 25, 2022

Last day for payment of Examination fee: March 14, 2022

Last day for application: March 14, 2022

Tentative month of Written Examination and interview: April 2022

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Management Trainees: 25 posts

No. of Positions Reserved for each category

UR: 13 posts

SC: 4 posts

ST: 2 posts

OBC: 6 posts

EWS: 2 posts

PWD: 01 posts

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for Management Trainees posts, a candidate must have these qualifications.

MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognized University / Institution or

Chartered Accountants (CA).

Chartered Accountants (CA). MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2 years full-time duration, with a specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution. In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in both Graduation and PostGraduation.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 55,000 will be paid during the period of the traineeship.

Application Fee: General, OBC candidates: Rs 600

SC/ST/PWD/EWS and Female candidates: Rs 100

How to Apply?

Interested candidates must fill in the Online Application Form at http://ibps.sifyitest.com/iebmtfeb22. The Application Form will be available on the Bank’s website under the ‘Careers’ section on February 25, 2022.