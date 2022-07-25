EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: The Export-Import Bank of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Officers on a Contract (OC) basis. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at www.eximbankindia.in. As per the official notification, the last date to apply is August 06, 2022.Also Read - Akasa Air Recruitment 2022: Freshers Can Apply For Cabin Crew Posts; Check Details Here
The registration process has started from July 22, 2022. A total of 19 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely to Release on July 31; Here's How to Download at neet.nta.nic.in
Applicants can check important dates, eligibility, selection criteria, and other details here.
EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- The registration process begins: July 22
- The registration process ends: August 06
EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancy
- OC –Business Development Head: 01 posts
- OC – Business Development: 02 posts
- OC – Credit Head: 01 post
- OC – Credit: 03 posts
- OC – Credit Administration: 02 posts
- OC – Operations Head: 01 post
- OC – Operations: 08 posts
- OC – Credit Control: 01 post
EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- OC –Business Development Head: MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
- OC – Business Development: MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University.
- OC – Credit Head: MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure
The vacancies are tentative according to the manpower requirements of the Bank. Selection will be through screening and shortlisting of applications, followed by a personal Interview.
EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- OC –Business Development Head: 55 years
- OC – Business Development: 45 years
- OC – Credit Head: 55 years
- OC – Credit: 45 years
- OC – Credit Administration: 45 years
- OC – Operations Head: 55 years
- OC – Operations: 45 years
- OC – Credit Control: 45 years
EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of EXIM at eximbankindia.in before August 06, 2022. The process of registration will complete only when all mandatory information fields have been filled and a Unique Registration Number is generated. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared above.