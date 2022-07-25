EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: The Export-Import Bank of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Officers on a Contract (OC) basis. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at www.eximbankindia.in. As per the official notification, the last date to apply is August 06, 2022.Also Read - Akasa Air Recruitment 2022: Freshers Can Apply For Cabin Crew Posts; Check Details Here

The registration process has started from July 22, 2022. A total of 19 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.

Applicants can check important dates, eligibility, selection criteria, and other details here.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process begins: July 22

The registration process ends: August 06

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

OC –Business Development Head: 01 posts

OC – Business Development: 02 posts

OC – Credit Head: 01 post

OC – Credit: 03 posts

OC – Credit Administration: 02 posts

OC – Operations Head: 01 post

OC – Operations: 08 posts

OC – Credit Control: 01 post

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

OC –Business Development Head: MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

OC – Business Development: MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University.

OC – Credit Head: MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The vacancies are tentative according to the manpower requirements of the Bank. Selection will be through screening and shortlisting of applications, followed by a personal Interview.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

OC –Business Development Head: 55 years

OC – Business Development: 45 years

OC – Credit Head: 55 years

OC – Credit: 45 years

OC – Credit Administration: 45 years

OC – Operations Head: 55 years

OC – Operations: 45 years

OC – Credit Control: 45 years

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of EXIM at eximbankindia.in before August 06, 2022. The process of registration will complete only when all mandatory information fields have been filled and a Unique Registration Number is generated. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared above.